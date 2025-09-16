Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Whakatāne Council TikTok dance video goes viral with 133,000 views

Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Community safety advisor Richard Hamer, along with staff members 'Santa' and 'Pink Shirt Guy', put their knees and trouser seams to the test.

Community safety advisor Richard Hamer, along with staff members 'Santa' and 'Pink Shirt Guy', put their knees and trouser seams to the test.

Whakatāne District Council staff have busted out some racy dance moves in a video aimed at raising voter awareness, clocking more than 133,000 views on TikTok over a few days.

The video is part of the council’s ambitious Stand for Something elections campaign, which aims to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save