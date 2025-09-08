Voting papers will be posted to enrolled voters from today to September 22.

You can complete your voting papers as soon as they land in your letterbox, but October 7 is the last day for posting your vote by mail.

After this date, votes must be returned to a council ballot box by midday, October 11.

What am I voting for?

Local elections are held every three years for regional, city and district councils.

You can also vote for the mayor, and some residents vote for local and community boards.

For this election, some councils that have Māori wards will be holding polls on whether or not voters support keeping them.

Who should I vote for?

Well we can’t answer that.

But if you’re undecided or don’t know who is running, you can head to the website policy.nz.

It provides candidate profiles and policies in a single place.

Just tap in your address and you’re given the local options.

Website co-founder Ollie Neas said the website aims to combat falling voter numbers and inform people, so the elections don’t turn into a game of Guess Who.

Also look out for local candidate events, news stories and pamphlet drops.

STV or FPP - all about the acronyms

Most councils use First Past the Post (FPP), while 15 councils use the Single Transferable voting (STV) system.

In First Past the Post, the candidate with the most votes wins.

You get one vote, and that vote goes to one candidate.

For single transferable voting, you rank candidates in their order of preference.

You would write “1” next to your favourite candidate, “2” next to your second favourite and so on.

With STV you still only have one vote, but by selecting your preferences for all the candidates, your single vote can be transferred to your next favourite candidate if your most preferred candidate doesn’t need all their votes to be elected.

I’ve filled out my voting paper. What next?

You can drop your voting paper in a post box, an orange voting bin provided by your council, or deliver it in person to one of the council’s voting hubs.

Councils list the locations of their orange voting bins on their individual websites.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has issued a draft position paper on election reform to increase voter turnout. Photo / RNZ, Eveline Harvey

You can also post your voting paper at a post box.

Check NZ Post’s website for your nearest post shop.

What if I’m not enrolled?

You’ll need to enrol before voting.

Head to the vote.nz website and either enrol online or arrange for enrolment papers to be sent to you.

You will then need to cast a “special vote”.

The best way to do this is to look at your council website.

Councils will have a special voting location to cast a special vote, or pick up a special voting pack.

If you can’t make it to a special voting location, the council can send your special vote papers to you.

If you didn’t receive voting papers, you’ll need to cast a special vote too.

My dog ate my voting paper

If your voting papers are damaged or destroyed, you’ll need to cast a special vote.

The same process applies as above.

This seems like a lot of effort. Why should I vote?

Local Government NZ president Scott Necklen said council decisions touch our everyday lives, from flushing your toilet to the local rugby field.

Councils are also making long-term decisions that impact children and grandchildren.

“Take the time to think about what’s important to you and your family,” he said.

When will we know the results?

Progress results will start coming in from noon on October 11.

Only 55% of the eligible young voters in the district have enrolled so far to have their say in the local body elections. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The declaration of results will be released from October 16-22.

Election timeline

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered.

October 7: Last day for posting votes by mail. After this date votes must be returned to the council’s ballot boxes.

October 11: Election day. Voting closes midday.

October 16-22: Declaration of results.

October/November: Elected members sworn in.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.