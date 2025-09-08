What are the rules for voting in local government elections?
This week, distinctive orange envelopes will begin arriving in mailboxes across Aotearoa, holding voting papers for the local government elections. But what are the rules? And what do the strange acronyms mean?
Read on for the essentials on how to vote, what you are voting for, and whenthe all-important results will drop.
For single transferable voting, you rank candidates in their order of preference.
You would write “1” next to your favourite candidate, “2” next to your second favourite and so on.
With STV you still only have one vote, but by selecting your preferences for all the candidates, your single vote can be transferred to your next favourite candidate if your most preferred candidate doesn’t need all their votes to be elected.
I’ve filled out my voting paper. What next?
You can drop your voting paper in a post box, an orange voting bin provided by your council, or deliver it in person to one of the council’s voting hubs.
Councils list the locations of their orange voting bins on their individual websites.
You can also post your voting paper at a post box.