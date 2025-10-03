“I think it’s beautiful news,” Kaipara voter and Tangiteroria Marae kaumatua and kuia flats resident Martha Heaton said.

“Councils have such a big influence on our lifestyle.”

Martha Heaton (left) and Katie Tito, from Tangiteroria Marae kaumatua and kuia flats in Kaipara, cast their votes at the mobile ballot box outside the Tangiteroria hall. Photo / Susan Botting

Former Kaipara Deputy Mayor Peter Wethey said voting helped to ensure the right sort of politicians sat around the council table.

Voting was particularly important for Kaipara residents, who had faced Government-appointed commissioners running their council for four years from 2012, he said.

The turnout for Kaipara District Council (KDC) is ahead of that for Far North District Council (FNDC), Northland Regional Council (NRC) and Whangārei District Council (WDC).

All four are fostering an inter-council rivalry to help boost election engagement, but the effort is very much unified.

Their social media teams have joined forces to create tongue-in-cheek memes to help springboard the competition.

This meme created by Northland councils uses characters from Boy to show voter turnout numbers on Thursday.

Popular memes feature images from the movies Boy and Twilight, as well as the television series Narcos.

These are the overwritten with voter return percentages, to boost awareness and turnout.

Their post to Facebook attracted 28,780 views, 1890 engagements, a reach of 15,590 and an engagement rate of 11.6% per impression in its first 24 hours after being posted. .

Another meme shows characters from the Twilight movies feeling pleased with themselves for not being at the bottom of the turnout leaderboard. Photo / NRC via Facebook

WDC digital communications adviser Craig Neilson said memes were a fast, cheap and easy tool.

“Memes are pretty common among the people who talk online, and we are appealing to those people.

“We have to think like dandelions and spread dandelion election seeds into every crack in the footpath.”

He said the memes would be updated next week with the latest voting turnout percentages.

NRC social media and digital marketing adviser Esther Malcolm said the memes were created to reach voters in a different way.

“We wanted to catch people’s attention and decided to give memes a go.”

Whangārei lagging

WDC’s 87,004 electors are currently bottom of the region’s leaderboard, with 22.6% turnout by Thursday.

Retiring WDC politician Patrick Holmes was elected to Whangārei Heads General Ward in 2022 with a 55.2% voter turnout – Northland’s highest.

He said Whangārei’s voters needed to step up and aim for the highest return. “The other councils look to use to take a lead.”

He said Northlanders should also make sure to vote for NRC’s nine politicians across eight constituencies.

“Particularly in this part of the world, with rising sea levels and inundation, that’s NRC’s gig.”

In third place on the leaderboard, NRC’s 133,789 electors achieved a 24.5% voter turnout by late Thursday.

FNDC’s 48,458 electors achieved a 25.2% voter turnout.

Dover Samuels, Kerikeri’s longtime local and central government politician, joined in the spirit of the lighthearted but serious rivalry, saying his district’s voters should try to top the leaderboard, and that everybody should have their say.

“Value our democratic process and show your appreciation of the opportunity for the ordinary ratepayer and resident to have your say, when around the world this basic principle our forebears fought for is diminishing,” Samuels said.

“Get off your backside and vote.

“Don’t waste the opportunity.”

It was crucial that people exercised their democratic right to vote, which was denied to so many around the world, he said.

■ Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.