Wayne Browns acceptance speech as the new mayor of Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Council-controlled organisations (CCOs) respond after the election of Wayne Brown as Auckland's new mayor - some diplomatically, others declining to comment.

Brown began his first day as mayor firing warning shorts at CCO boards after arriving at the Auckland Council headquarters this morning.

Watercare's chair Margaret Devlin congratulated Brown on his appointment.

"Watercare's board and management team congratulate Mayor Brown on his appointment and look forward to engaging with him on his expectations for our company," Devlin said.

"In the meantime, we will continue delivering safe and reliable water and wastewater services to Aucklanders."

A spokeswoman for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited said: "We look forward to engaging with the Mayor-Elect and Councillors-Elect in due course."

However, the Eke Panuku Board chose not to comment.

Brown started the job as Auckland mayor today with some stern words for the CCO directors.

Responding to the resignation of Auckland Transport chair Adrienne Young-Cooper only hours after his election victory on Saturday, Brown said it was "very good" and he respected her for it.

Asked about a statement from the remaining board members saying they plan to stay on, he said "everyone remains for a little bit".

Brown spoke of an interim period of "weeks" for the remaining directors, saying he wanted to discuss the matter with the new councillors, many of whom he had not yet met.

Asked which directors he was addressing and what is their future, Brown said: "I made it very clear I was keen to take back some controls, which means they have a clear direction of what they do and the types of people appointed to it."

In a statement, AT's remaining board members said they will remain in place while any review of the board, current appointments and arrangements are progressed and managed transitions confirmed for any new members.

"The Auckland Transport Board recognise the requirement to maintain an appointed Board to provide continuity, so that AT can operate legally and constitutionally. It's also important that the Board is in place to guide the leadership team during the current transition," the statement said.

Deputy chairman Wayne Donnelly has taken on the role of acting chairman.

"The Board looks forward to engaging with the Mayor-Elect and the Council-Elect on the future direction for transport in Auckland.

"We wish to acknowledge the significant contribution to Auckland, and to the leadership of the Board, provided by the retiring Chair, Adrienne Young-Cooper," the directors' statement said.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges told RNZ's Morning Report the new mayor and council was a chance for a re-set.

"The guy's got empathy for the private sector I think you've got a guy who wants to harness and unleash business. That's music to our ears.

"Wayne Brown is a rough diamond but if he can channel that into being Auckland's rough diamond in a way Mayor Goff perhaps didn't, particularly around business issues that'd be very welcome indeed.

"There's just this general ... malaise or sense that Auckland's got to get its mojo back."

Only hours after Brown's emphatic win over Labour councillor Efeso Collins, AT chairwoman Adrienne Young-Copper resigned immediately in response to a call from the new mayor for the whole board to step down.

"It is clear that the mayor-designate wants a clear runway," Young-Cooper said in a statement. "I willingly exit the role."

In an exclusive letter to Aucklanders written for the Herald on Sunday, Brown said there is no agency about which the Super City dwellers are angrier.

"I think the board of directors should heed the message from the election and offer to resign," he said.