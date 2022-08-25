Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was given a tour of New Zealand's first Costco today as the members-only megastore prepares to announce an opening date. Video / Carson Bluck

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was given a tour of New Zealand's first Costco today as the members-only megastore prepares to announce an opening date.

The world's second-largest retailer after Walmart has set up shop at the Westgate shopping centre but has been offering petrol to its members at a site next door since April.

Ardern was flanked by Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark for the tour where she met with Costco vendors and employees.

Exactly when the megastore will open to the public remains unknown - however Costco managing director for Australia and New Zealand Patrick Noone said an announcement of the opening date was expected in the next couple of weeks.

"We're still working through our building approvals and completion of the construction.

"We should have our approvals by the third week of September so we will see what happens after that."

Customers must buy a $60 membership card to shop at the store.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern toured Costco with Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark ahead of the store's opening. Photo / Julia Gabel

Previously, the Herald reported that the retailer was slated to open on August 27 but the labour crisis and ongoing construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic stymied the plan.

Noone told RNZ last week they had faced "numerous delays" including due to wet weather, Covid and materials coming in late offshore.

Costco's imminent opening follows a report by the Commerce Commission on supermarkets in April that concluded competition was not "working well" in the $22 billion sector.

Clark referenced the report while speaking briefly to reporters at the entrance of Costco today.

"Here we have a company that is really interested in coming in and providing some competition in the market."

Yesterday, Clark announced "an unprecedented shake-up" of the sector including requiring supermarket companies, like Foodstuffs and Woolworths, to provide wholesale goods to competitors at a fair price.

The idea is to give smaller retailers and new market entrants a leg up by helping them source and sell a wider range of groceries at better prices.

During the tour, Ardern was offered a spread of muffins, lolly cake and blueberries as she met with the vendors at the Kirkland Bakery within the store. Before she left, Ardern took a group photo with the store employees and wished them "good luck" before leaving.