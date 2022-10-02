Two fire engines and a ladder truck rush to Costco NZ store. Photo / Alanah Eriksen

Two fire engines and a ladder truck rush to Costco NZ store. Photo / Alanah Eriksen

Emergency services rushed to Auckland's new mega retail store this afternoon after a fire alarm activated and herds of people crowded outside.

Customers at the neighbouring Westgate mall saw fire engines rushing to the newly opened Costco New Zealand store about 4pm.

Fire and Emergency services said they are currently attending the incident. There were no reports of active flames as yet.

"Two fire and a ladder truck are on scene. A fire alarm has been activated. We don't know much yet," FENZ said.

A video showed a massive crowd of people gathered outside the store following an apparent evacuation.

Large crowds congregate outside the Costco store after being forced outside by an alarm activation this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Traffic cones were laid outside the front of the store.

Some people were also filming the scene with their mobile phones.

Earlier this morning, a member of the public posted on social media suggesting there had been a brawl at Costco, that security told people to leave and trespassed them.

However, a police spokesperson said they had not been alerted to any incidents at the Costco store.

"Costco's security staff are responsible for managing the flow of customers to and from their premises.

"Police urge people to be patient around the area."