National MP Nicola Willis during her first Question Time as finance spokeswoman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's new finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis tackled Finance Minister Grant Robertson for the first time in her new role in Parliament today, with questions on the cost of living.

Willis accused Robertson of "gaslighting" New Zealanders but was told off by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

In her supplementary question, Willis then accused the minister of being patronising, but was told off again.

She then accused Robertson of "fooling" Kiwis about the cost of living.

"There are periods of time in New Zealand history when inflation does outpace wage growth," Robertson replied.

He said one of those occasions was around 2010-11, when National was in power.

In her opening question, Willis asked Robertson if he agreed with ANZ economist Miles Workman, who said inflation was running laps around wage growth.

Robertson said the same economist had predicted a strong bounce-back in the December quarter.

The finance minister said global factors such as Covid-related supply chain issues and the Ukraine war were driving cost-of-living pressures.

But he said there were some indications wage growth was outstripping inflation.

Willis said a man named Mervyn contacted her complaining about the cost of living.

Robertson said Mervyn might be complaining about the repercussions of the previous National Party governments' policies.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash (on the video screen behind her) during their announcement over border reopenings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's leader Christopher Luxon announced Willis would replace outgoing MP Simon Bridges in the role this morning.

He said Willis had the ability to tackle Robertson on living costs issues and "wasteful spending".

Willis' opening salvo continued National's focus on the cost of living in recent months.

Luxon has claimed some credit for the pressure resulting in Ardern announcing the Government would cut the fuel excise by 25c a litre for a three-month period from yesterday.

National MP Chris Bishop had his first question in the housing portfolio, another change in Luxon's mini-reshuffle prompted by Bridges' decision to quit.

He asked Associate Minister of Housing Poto Williams about median rental prices and when she expected rents to stabilise.

Williams said she was proud of the Government for pressing ahead with the supply of housing.

Bishop asked Williams if a connection existed between rising weekly rents and 4000 children growing up in motels.

Williams said housing supply needed to increase and record new building consents showed the Government was on the way to achieving more housing supply.

Mallard repeatedly chided Bishop for behavioural issues.

"The member must not run a commentary on Speaker's rulings," Mallard said. "He's not a stupid member. I can only assume he's doing it deliberately."

At one point the Speaker asked Bishop: "Does the member not realise when he laughs out loud?"

Covid-19 is now getting less attention from Opposition politicians.

It used to be Bishop's only portfolio but he has now had housing and infrastructure added to his list.

That could be a sign of the decreasing emphasis on the pandemic response as the Government dismantled restrictions.

Post-protest cleansing

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard addressed the recent occupation and March 2 riots at Parliament.

He said he hoped to hold "a grand reopening of the grass or something similar" in early June.

Mallard thanked local iwi Te Āti Awa for the work done since the occupation on cleansing the grounds.

'Tough times'

Ardern again faced off with Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, who said families on average incomes were facing huge cost-of-living challenges.

"I don't deny that times are absolutely tough now," Ardern replied.

She said that was why the Government cut 25c off the fuel excise this week.

"The member has not told us how he will pay for everything with his policies and his fiscal hole," the PM said of Luxon.

Ardern also said she stood by today's border reopening announcement.

Vaccinated Australians, including permanent residents, will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 12.