National leader Christopher Luxon and new finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's new finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis will tackle Finance Minister Grant Robertson for the first time in her new role in Parliament today – putting a question on the cost of living to him.

National's leader Christopher Luxon announced Willis would replace outgoing MP Simon Bridges in the role this morning - saying she had the ability to tackle Robertson on the cost of living and "wasteful spending".

Her first question will ask about ANZ economist Miles Workman's statement that "Inflation is now running laps around wage growth" and "households are going backwards at an alarming rate".

It continues National's focus on the cost of living in recent months – Luxon is also expected to focus on it in his question to the Prime Minister ahead of Willis.

Luxon has claimed some credit for the pressure resulting in Ardern announcing the Government would cut fuel tax by 25c a litre for a three-month period from yesterday.

National MP Chris Bishop will also take his first question in the housing portfolio, another change in Luxon's mini-reshuffle prompted by Bridges' decision to quit. He will ask about median rental prices.

Ardern's announcement today that the borders will reopen to tourism from mid-April is also likely to get some scrutiny – Act leader David Seymour is down to ask a question of her.

Ardern announced vaccinated Australians will be able to come without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12, while travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 1.

"In short, we're ready to welcome the world back."

The PM said the Government wanted to clearly signal New Zealand was keen to supercharge its economic recovery.

However, Covid-19 is now getting less attention from Opposition politicians. It used to be Bishop's only portfolio but he has now had housing and infrastructure added to his list – a sign of the decreasing emphasis on the response as the Government unwinds restrictions.

Post-protest cleansing

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard addressed the recent occupation and March 2 riots at Parliament.

He said he hoped to hold "a grand reopening of the grass or something similar" in early June.

Mallard thanked local iwi Te Āti Awa for the work done since the occupation on cleansing the grounds.