Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cost of abuse in state care under spotlight ahead of Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report

Melissa Nightingale
By
7 mins to read
Keith Wiffin gives his account of abuse in state care, the pipeline from boys homes to prisons, and the struggle for redress from the Crown. Video / Abuse in Care Royal Commission

The “astronomical” financial ramifications of abuse in state care is estimated to have cost New Zealand more than $200 billion since the 1950s, with the current system labelled a “monumental taxpayer-funded investment in failure”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand