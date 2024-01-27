The RiverLink project is planned include a bridge across the Hutt River, with the aim of improving traffic congestion in Lower Hutt City, and improving resilience. Photo / RiverLink partners

The RiverLink project is planned include a bridge across the Hutt River, with the aim of improving traffic congestion in Lower Hutt City, and improving resilience. Photo / RiverLink partners

By Jemima Huston of RNZ

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop insists the RiverLink project for Lower Hutt will go ahead in its entirety despite a budget blowout.

The project aims to improve flood protection against the Hutt River, shift Melling railway station and build a new bridge into the city off State Highway 2 over Te Awa Kairangi the Hutt River.

In September 2023, RiverLink programme director Rod James said the construction costs were unlikely to exceed $1 billion.

But National Party MP and Lower Hutt resident Bishop has confirmed the initial $700 million budget assigned by the previous Labour government would not be not sufficient to cover the full project.

He said the government, Hutt City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council would look to cut costs, but he was determined RiverLink would happen as planned.

“What we need to do is just try and find some cost efficiencies as part of the delivery of that. I’m advised, for example, that some of the consent conditions that have been imposed through the consenting process significantly raised the cost of parts of it.

“So, where we can find efficiencies, we need to do that to make sure the project is affordable but we are committed to RiverLink, we are committed to the new Melling interchange... it’s going to happen”.

An artist's impression from 2023 of what the RiverLink project could look like. The plans include a new SH2 interchange and bridge across the Hutt River. Photo / RiverLink partners

Bishop said he is to meet with Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry about the cost adjustments.

On 15 January 2024, Barry wrote a letter to Bishop and Minister of Local Government Simeon Brown about the major flood protection works and called for a meeting.

“Given that seven weeks have now passed since the new government was sworn in, it is timely for all partners in this project to come together for a joint briefing and discussion,” Barry wrote.

“As governors and partners in this project, it is important that we are all on the same page and working together through any challenges ahead”.

Bishop said the meeting was planned for February and would cover the work being done by the project team to find budget efficiencies.

He expected an announcement to be made about the cuts by March 2024.

In a statement, Barry said his council was very committed to RiverLink: “Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) is a transformative project that will provide our valley floor with protection from a once in a 440-year flood event, far safer travel along State Highway 2, improved public transport connections, and urban rejuvenation through housing and other development activity”.

- RNZ