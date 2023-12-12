What had been a clear, sunny day transformed quickly for Wellingtonians when their city was hit with rain and hail. Video / Katrina Bennett / Azaria Howell / Melz Thompson / Ashleigh Putt-fallows / Marty Melville

The roof of Hutt South MP Chris Bishop’s electoral office collapsed amid a severe thunderstorm in Wellington this afternoon as torrents of rain, large hail and surface flooding caused widespread damage.

Taking to social media this evening, Bishop posted a photo of his office on Bloomfield Terrace in Hutt Central, announcing the roof had collapsed following damage around 3pm.

“There was a roof here this morning. #huttnado,” Bishop posed on X, formerly Twitter shortly after 8pm.

There was a roof here this morning. #huttnado pic.twitter.com/W0B9bk79jb — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) December 12, 2023

The reveal came after Bishop earlier took to Facebook, expressing his concern for two kids who had been injured in the tornado this afternoon.

“Really concerned to hear about the tornado in the Hutt today, and particularly worried about the two kids who have been injured - I hope they recover quickly,” he wrote.

Wellington Free Ambulance said its staff responded to a number of weather-related incidents in the Lower Hutt region this afternoon.

The majority of patients were treated on scene and there was no requirement for transport by Wellington Free Ambulance for further treatment.

Two patients were transported to Hutt Hospital by Wellington Free Ambulance, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Senior Government minister Bishop said it sounds like there will be a big cleanup job amid the aftermath of the weather event.

“One of the best things about the Hutt is seeing people step up to help each other, and I know today’s storm will be another great example of that,” he wrote.

Quite a bit of damage via #Huttnado. Luckily and thankfully it seems no loss of life. pic.twitter.com/quotNYkBUE — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) December 12, 2023

Bishop again took to social media shortly before 10pm tonight, revealing photos of the tornado’s aftermath.

“Quite a bit of damage via #Huttnado. Luckily and thankfully it seems no loss of life,” he wrote.

Downpours, large hail, gale-force winds and surface flooding left multiple roads blocked in Hutt Central by downed trees, and caused extensive damage to cars and homes across the region.

MetService said windspeeds reached 128km/h in places, and following reports of a tornado in Lower Hutt, told the Herald “it was not out of the question, tornadic activity is certainly possible”. A severe thunderstorm warning was lifted just before 7pm today.

A property destroyed in Lower Hutt by a severe thunderstorm that hit the region today. Photo / Angus Dreaver

Reporters based in the capital said the clear, sunny day quickly turned to darkness about 3pm as the storm rolled in.

One said her street had turned into “a river”, describing the sudden downpours as “insane”.

Hailstones measured up to 12mm, MetService said, with photographs supplied to the Herald showing streets and yards blanketed.