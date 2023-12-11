The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and strong winds are affecting most of the country’s east coast this morning.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Tararua, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough, Christchurch and Canterbury Plains from 9am to 6pm tonight.

So far, MetService’s weather radar has detected severe thunderstorms throughout most of Canterbury, including near Darfield, Glentunnel, Hororata, Oxford, Sheffield, Kirwee and Charging Cross.

In Christchurch, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said heavy rain had flooded houses in the suburbs of Belfast and Middleton, RNZ reported.

Orion has confirmed that four properties in Halswell/Tai Tapu have lost power due to a lightning strike, while properties in the Christchurch suburbs of Dallington and Harewood, and also the town of Waddington, have lost power due to the weather.

The thunderstorms are expected to move northeast throughout the morning.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts,” a MetService spokesperson said.

“Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding in streams, gullies, and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses, and vehicles, making driving conditions hazardous.

“Very strong wind gusts can break branches from trees, damage roofing, and create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

As the thunderstorm continues to head up the country, Canterbury has mostly been in the firing line, with reports of heavy rain, thunder lightning and hail.

Canterbury residents took to social media to share images of the hail storm that hit the region just after 9am.

A lightning strike may have been behind a hedge fire at Yaldhurst outside Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

One resident said: “(It) was mental in Methven. (I) could hear the hail coming before it got to my house.”

Another said: “Just had hail the size of large marbles at Glentunnel! The storm lasted so long!”

Large hailstones have fallen in North Canterbury this morning. Photo / Laura Mitchell

In Christchurch, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crews responded to a hedge fire in the suburb of Yaldhurst at 10.18 am.

A Fenz spokesperson told the Herald: “There was a possibility it was due to a lightning strike but we are unable to confirm at this stage.”

Hail has fallen across Canterbury this morning.

Christchurch Airport confirmed this morning that it had “lightning strikes across the campus, which has impacted airfield lighting and navigation systems”.

“Some flights have diverted to other centres and some are delayed,” a spokeswoman said.

But by midday, the lighting had rolled north of the airport and it was back operating as usual.

The National Emergency Management Agency is advising residents on the east coast to take shelter indoors, preferably away from windows, avoid sheltering under trees if outside, get back to land if outdoors on the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, secure any loose objects around your property, check that drains and gutters are clear, and be ready to slow down or stop if driving.







