Corrections back down on move to ban Jared Savage's book Gangland

Former inmate Arthur Taylor complained to Corrections about the book being banned after his own copy was confiscated while he was in the Otago Corrections Facility. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former inmate Arthur Taylor complained to Corrections about the book being banned after his own copy was confiscated while he was in the Otago Corrections Facility. Photo / Dean Purcell

A decision by Corrections to ban Jared Savage's book Gangland from prisons has been overturned by the Office of the Inspectorate.

Former Otago Corrections Facility inmate Arthur Taylor has had a complaint upheld about the decision to ban the book, a move he called "absolute ridiculous".

Taylor was initially told his copy of the book had been confiscated before he could receive it while still serving time in prison last year because it contained "gang regalia".

But when he laid a formal complaint, Corrections argued the book could promote violence and drug use in prison and quoted a blurb from Gangland.

Jared Savage's book Gangland was banned from prison over concerns it promoted violence and drug use. Photo / Supplied

"Management believes that this publication promotes violence and drug use and is a negative influence within a prison and reserves the right not to issue this book," the response said.

Taylor believed the move breached freedom of expression and escalated his complaint to the Office of the Inspectorate (OI), whose job it is to check on the fair, safe, secure and humane treatment of prisoners.

The OI confirmed a further review of the book had been undertaken and as a result the prison had done a u-turn on its decision.

In two letters to Taylor, sighted by the Herald, OI principal inspector Andy Fitzharris confirmed the book had been approved to be circulated at the Otago Corrections Facility since March.

Fitzharris said the prison director initially made the decision to decline the book to manage an unknown risk. However after gathering more information about the content of the book, she determined any risk could be managed and the book was suitable for issue at the

site.

"We consider staff took the action they considered appropriate at the time given the content at first viewing. The site has now had the time and opportunity to fully review and consider the book and its contents. The decision has now been made to allow the book to be issued. This office believes the actions taken were reasonable in the circumstances," Fitzharris said.

Savage welcomed the move to allow his book back into prisons and said it was a "common-sense decision".

"At the time of the ban, I felt it was a knee-jerk reaction and that whoever made that decision hadn't actually read Gangland. And that turned out to be a pretty good guess.

"It will be interesting to see if Corrections tries to ban Arthur Taylor's book from prison, too."