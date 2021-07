Photo / File

A story published yesterday on nzherald.co.nz incorrectly stated that the Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal by former policeman Jamie Foster against his indecent assault and sexual violation convictions.

The story was based on an appeal decision from the Court of Appeal, not the Supreme Court as reported.

The Supreme Court did not dismiss the appeal, but it has denied Mr Foster's application for leave to appeal.

The Herald apologises for the error.