Coronial inquest begins into death of Kiwi who died while trekking in India

The inquest is being held in the Wellington District Court this week. Photo / File

A Kiwi tramper who died from altitude sickness while trekking in India didn't have access to extra oxygen before her death because her guided party's oxygen bottle was empty.

The revelation was made during a coronial inquest into Janet Mary Nye's death, held in the Wellington District Court this morning.

Nye was trekking in the mountains of Ladakh, India when she died in October 2018.

The Wellington woman was 68, Senior Constable Keith Stevens told the court.

Nye was in India as part of a trip organised by the Federated Mountain Clubs of New Zealand.

According to a post-mortem examination, she died of high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), resulting in cardiorespiratory arrest.

HAPE is a form of fluid accumulation in the lungs which can occur in otherwise healthy people at high altitudes and is life-threatening. It is also known as acute mountain sickness, or AMS.

At the inquest this morning, trip organiser and marketer John Dobbs said he had noted the trip itinerary - which he did not personally plan - spent more time than usual at high altitudes and crossing high passes than previous treks had.

"This combination placed participants at higher possible risks and for longer."

He raised concerns with trip leader Joe Nawalaniec but said "Joe was confident".

"I relented and permitted the trip to go ahead as planned."

The club hired trekking company Hayan Himalaya as expert guides for the trip, having used the company in the past and had an "excellent" experience with them.

Dobbs said if dangers or health issues were to arise during a trek, the guide company was in charge of making decisions around how to respond to those issues.

He noted the trip leader was an unpaid volunteer position, while the guide was an expert, fully paid position.

Andrew Cox, lawyer for Nye's husband Robert Joiner, asked Dobbs what consideration was given to what would happen if someone developed HAPE on the trek.

Dobbs said he did not specifically consider that, but knew it was a "critical move" to reduce altitude if someone was suffering from the condition.

Cox questioned whether Dobbs had applied his knowledge of the condition to the trek route.

"Did you look at the route of the second trek, note the high passes that would need to be walked over, and how between some of them there appeared to be no option for going down without having to ascend again first?"

Dobbs said he didn't "personally dissect the route".

Cox also asked whether Dobbs was aware the oxygen tank carried by the party was actually empty when it was needed for Nye, and whether Dobbs knew there had been an argument between Nawalaniec and the guide over whether Nye should receive medication when she fell ill.

"I would hope there would be no argument. I would hope there would be congenial and forthright and factual discussions," Dobbs replied.

The inquest is expected to take three days.