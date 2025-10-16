He was prescribed anti-depressants in January 2021 but an event at work caused his mental state to decline in 2023, said the coroner.

McDermott had made contact with 1737 and Lifeline, both providing him with advice to reduce his level of risk.

However, on several occasions his attempts to contact 1737 received no immediate response because of high demand.

The coroner also said McDermott raised concerns to Lifeline about delays in response time.

The coroner recommended 1737 should “provide training to all staff on its policies on assessment of risk and escalation to supervisors where a high level of risk exists”, while Lifeline “should carry out a review of Mr McDermott’s contact with their service to define the issues in dealing with text messages and vague responses to train staff and make appropriate changes to its procedures”.

In response, Whakarongorau Aotearoa, which runs 1737, said its service was set up to “support people experiencing mild to moderate issues, not acute distress requiring immediate assistance”.

It said McDermott presented a high risk but efforts to de-escalate and establish a safety plan were unsuccessful, while “a shift supervisor should have been engaged to contact the police”.

“Whakarongorau Aotearoa carried out a quality review of the services provided to Mr McDermott. This resulted in further training and systems improvements.”

Lifeline said there are lessons from this case about engaging with people who communicate by text and training for its staff on exploring vague conversations.

