Coroner report after Canterbury man’s death highlights gaps in mental health helplines

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A coroner's report into the death of Scott McDermott found there needed to clearer public messaging around mental health services. Photo / Givealittle

Better messaging and training is needed for the public and staff at mental health services, according to a coroner’s report into the death of a 23-year-old from Canterbury.

Scott McDermott died in September 2023 after a long battle with mental health.

Before his death, he had contacted services Lifeline

