John Hone Haerewa was about 10 years into his life sentence. File photo / 123RF

A coroner has released his findings into the prison death of a man responsible for a brutal and infamous Wellington murder.

John Hone Haerewa died in November 2021 in Manawatū Prison while serving a life sentence for killing his on-off partner, Allison McPhee.

He was found guilty after a nearly three-week jury trial in 2011 of murdering McPhee at her Wellington bedsit the year before.

Haerewa, 53 at the time, denied murdering Scottish-born McPhee at her bedsit in Newtown, but the Crown produced evidence that his bloody fingerprints were found on a broken stool leg which had been used to beat her violently about the head and body in the building’s passageway.

Her blood was also found on his tracksuit pants and boots.

John Hone Haerewa murdered Allison McPhee, 42.

It can now be reported that Haerewa died from suicide while he was serving his life sentence.

In a recently-released report, Coroner Ian Telford said Haerewa had been in voluntary segregation and due to move back to his regular unit when he took his own life.

Aged 63 at the time of his death, Haerewa was about 10 years into his sentence.

Corrections staff checked on him about 5.25am on November 5, 2021. About 7.35am a Corrections officer unlocked Haerewa’s cell and found him dead.

Prison staff instigated emergency procedures but were unable to revive Haerewa.

Coroner Telford said Haerewa had regular contact with health and mental health services in the prison, had an extensive mental health history, and was diagnosed with PTSD. He also had a severe brain injury from a car crash.

He had been assessed for risk of self-harm and suicide 42 times while in prison and was last assessed to be at risk in 2017.

Shortly before his death, Haerewa asked for a “time out” because he feared for his safety in his unit. He was unwilling to tell staff why he was fearful.

He was moved to a segregated unit and was due to return to his usual unit a week after his death, or when he was ready.

The coroner noted Haerewa had asked to go off his antidepressant medication in July 2021, and no mental health assessment had been carried out in between that time and his death.

He also was not referred to the Forensic Service after a risk assessment when he asked to go into segregation.

Coroner Telford also said there was uncorroborated evidence Haerewa was subjected to “unkind words” by other prisoners the night before he died.

He ruled the death was officially a suicide.

Corrections has been contacted for comment.

