Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Coroner finds Leonard Collett’s fatal fall in Taranaki Base Hospital ED was ‘foreseeable and preventable’

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Leonard Collett died in the Emergency Department at Taranaki Base Hospital following a fall. His death was the focus of an inquest.

Leonard Collett died in the Emergency Department at Taranaki Base Hospital following a fall. His death was the focus of an inquest.

The fatal fall of a man being treated in an overcapacitated emergency department was both “foreseeable and preventable”.

Leonard Collett, known as Len or Lenny, fell while at Taranaki Base Hospital awaiting transfer to a ward and died shortly after.

Now, a coroner has found shortcomings in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save