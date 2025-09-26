Shortly after, he fell and was found on the floor. It was immediately assessed that he was in a critical condition from the fall, and he died soon afterwards.
An investigation into his death
While the coroner has already drafted his findings, he held the inquest in the New Plymouth District Court yesterday to help in formulating his recommendations to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.
Collett, who also had anaemia, a recorded drop in blood pressure and a history of atrial fibrillation, was at a high risk of falling, the coroner’s court heard.
However, it was believed that this risk was not assessed while Collett was in ED.
The inquest, which was initially set down for two days but concluded in one, examined Health New Zealand (HNZ) Taranaki’s falls risk assessment of patients, falls prevention measures, staff communication, documentation, and auditing processes.
ED over capacity, understaffed
In evidence, Claudia Matthews, HNZ Taranaki’s service lead for medical and acute services, said a falls risk assessment was a nursing duty. However, she conceded that falls prevention was a shared responsibility among ED staff.
She acknowledged that several issues came into play in Collett’s care.
They included ED being consistently over capacity, leaving patients in waiting rooms and door nooks, and making it difficult for nurses to see their patients.
Matthews said the ED currently operated with 15 fewer fulltime equivalent staff than it should have had.
Business cases had been submitted to HNZ, but it had not received any funding for recruitment.
Len Collett, who moved on to other work, retired at 67 because of health problems, she said.
“Len didn’t like going to the doctor’s because he never wanted to be a problem to anyone. He never wanted to put anyone out with his care or to be disruptive.
“From this inquest, I want to make sure that what happened to Len never happens again to a patient.”
Coroner Telford will release his findings at a later date.
