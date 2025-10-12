Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Coroner finds church leader Tēvita Moeakiola drowned after boat capsize off Musick Point

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Church leader Tēvita Moeakiola drowned during an attempt by him and two other men to swim the 30 or 40 minutes to shore after their boat capsized during a fishing trip in the Hauraki Gulf in 2022. Photo / NZME composite

Church leader Tēvita Moeakiola drowned during an attempt by him and two other men to swim the 30 or 40 minutes to shore after their boat capsized during a fishing trip in the Hauraki Gulf in 2022. Photo / NZME composite

A midwinter fishing trip for three men turned to tragedy when their boat capsized in cold, choppy seas and only two made it ashore.

Church leader Tēvita Heimuli Moeakiola drowned during the 30 or 40 minutes it took the men to swim to shore on a dark night in 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save