Church leader Tēvita Moeakiola drowned during an attempt by him and two other men to swim the 30 or 40 minutes to shore after their boat capsized during a fishing trip in the Hauraki Gulf in 2022. Photo / NZME composite
A midwinter fishing trip for three men turned to tragedy when their boat capsized in cold, choppy seas and only two made it ashore.
Church leader Tēvita Heimuli Moeakiola drowned during the 30 or 40 minutes it took the men to swim to shore on a dark night in 2022.
The 51-year-old was found the following afternoon, floating in the water near the shore at Musick Point, a headland near Bucklands Beach in East Auckland.
Coroner Rachael Schmidt-McCleave said in her findings released today that a number of factors contributed to his accidental drowning, including that he was not wearing a lifejacket.
Water Safety New Zealand spokesman Rob Hewitt, who survived 75 hours adrift at sea himself, said wearing a lifejacket was the simplest and most effective way to reduce drowning fatalities in New Zealand.
“Too many of our men – often experienced, capable, confident – are still heading out not wearing lifejackets. We are not invincible," Hewitt said.
Coroner Schmidt-McCleave said if a trip report had been made with Coastguard it was possible it would have raised the alarm earlier, if overdue reports were notified to them.
The coroner endorsed MNZ’s recommendation that two forms of communication be carried when heading out boating, such as a mobile phone and a waterproof hand-held marine radio.
