Tēvita Moeakiola moved to New Zealand from Tonga in 2006, his son said. Photo / Supplied

The man who died in a boating accident over the weekend had urged his companions to save themselves while he swam back to their capsized boat, his son says.

The Herald can now name Tēvita Moeakiola as the man whose body was recovered from the water at Bucklands Beach yesterday.

The 51-year-old Tongan man had gone fishing with two others and were on their way back in when disaster struck about 8pm Saturday.

"A big wave hit their boat," said Moeakiola's eldest son, Salesio Moeakiola.

The boat capsized and the two other men began swimming to safety, but Moeakiola's leg was injured.

"He shout to the two other guys and said he will swim back to the boat and that's the last word they heard from my dad," his son said.

Tēvita Moeakiola will be farewelled at a service on Friday. Photo / Supplied

He believes his dad avoided asking the other men for help because nobody would have survived if they had tried to rescue him too.

The other two men made it to shore and were reportedly treated for hypothermia. A search was launched for Moeakiola and a body believed to be his was recovered from the water yesterday afternoon at the end of Bucklands Beach near Musick Point.

Salesio Moeakiola said his father was a hard-working man who was always ready with a smile and was a good dad to his four sons. He loved fishing and always put God first in everything he did.

The whole family was "heartbroken" and couldn't believe what had happened, he said.

Moeakiola worked hard to make sure his parents back in Tonga were provided for.

"He loved his church, people, and his motherland," he said.

Tēvita Moeakiola had been out fishing with two other men when their boat was hit by a wave. Photo / Supplied

"He was a wonderful man. There is so much to say but all I know is he was a good man to all of us."

Moeakiola moved to New Zealand in 2006 and was planning a trip home in November for his parents' church's misinale.

Misinale is an annual celebration of donations given to the church.

Salesio Moeakiola and his family as well as Tēvita Moeakiola's parents will be flying over to New Zealand for the funeral, which is to be held on Friday.

He hoped his family would be able to make it over quickly.

"At least I could see him before he was buried and hug him for just one last time," he said.

Tēvita Moeakiola was a loving father. Photo / Supplied

"Hopefully God can make everything easy and calm and guide my little family and my father's soul."

Police Search and Rescue were joined by the Coastguard, police boat and Eagle helicopter in the search for Moeakiola in the weekend.

Police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, whose findings will be released at a later date.