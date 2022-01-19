Band Devilskin ride through Port Rd Whangamatā as they get ready to rock Joe's Farm at this weekend's Kickdown Festival. Photo / Paddy Neale

Police are warning about increased traffic in the Coromandel over the next four days because of a motorcycle festival near Whangamatā.

The Kickdown Festival is one of the largest motorcycle events in New Zealand and is likely to attract a large number of motorcyclists to the area from January 20 to 23.

Most of the events are based at a farm 10km north of Whangamatā where many festival-goers will stay, although attendees will also be staying at locations in the town.

Events during the festival include a 230km-long "ride the loop" which involves participants driving the State Highway 25 and 25A loop from Whangamatā and back on Friday.

Police said traffic management would be in place during this event at particular choke points on the highway and they asked motorists to follow all stop-go instructions.

Police would like to reassure the public that there will be a strong presence throughout the weekend and that they have been working closely with the organisers to ensure the event occurs without incident.

In addition to the permanent 24/7 alcohol ban in Whangamatā town centre, a temporary alcohol ban for all public places in Whangamatā will be in place from 6am on January 22 to 6am on January 23.

Police recommend anyone who has concerns about the behaviour of anyone in the area over this time to contact police on 105 or call 111 if it is an emergency.

Tauranga residents are also advised to plan ahead to avoid travel delays this weekend as record numbers of athletes and visitors descend on the region to take part in high-profile events.

Saturday will be a particularly busy day for the city's roads with thousands of athletes expected to take part in the Mount Festival of Multisport, while the Bay Oval will host the T20 Black Clash, and the inaugural Polo in the Bay takes place at Trustpower Arena.