The Coroner has ruled no inquest will be held into the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt - who was shot to death on duty in June 2020 - a decision that has left his family devastated.

His family say the decision has disappointed and angered them as they were hoping for a chance to ask questions directly of police and WorkSafe about Hunt’s death and how safe Kiwi police officers really are on the front line.

Hunt, 27, was gunned down by Eli Epiha during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland on June 19, 2020.

Epiha, using a Norinco semi-automatic assault rifle, also shot and injured Constable Dave Goldfinch.

“I put up my hands again and went, ‘Just f***ing stop. Just f***ing walk away. I won’t arrest you’,” Goldfinch later said while giving evidence at Epiha’s trial in the High Court at Auckland.

“I saw him almost contemplating what I said to him. After a few seconds, he just like made a decision: ‘I’m going to kill you’.”

Epiha pleaded guilty to a charge of murdering Hunt but denied a charged of attempting to murder Goldfinch.

Constable Matthew Hunt was killed by a shot in the back.

He maintained he was trying to scare away the constable.

A jury found him guilty of that charge and he was sentenced to life in prison with a 27-year non-parole period, making the sentences one of the longest in New Zealand.

Epiha appealed the sentence, which he claimed was “crushing”, but his bid was rejected.

Hunt’s death marked the first police fatality in the line of duty in New Zealand since 2009.

Eli Epiha murdered Constable Matthew Hunt and attempted to murder a second officer with a high-powered semi-automatic rifle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The fatality was referred to Coroner Janet Anderson, who has been considering whether to hold an inquest into Hunt’s death.

His family were notified today of her decision.

Coroner Anderson explained that her role provided her with “the discretion not to open an inquiry where a person has been charged with an offence relating to the death, and/or some other investigation has been conducted into the death”.

To make such a decision she must be satisfied that it had already been “adequately established” that: a person has died; that person’s identity; when and where the person died; the causes of the death; and the circumstances of the death.

“I have considered the police and coronial files, including the post-mortem report and the information obtained during the course of the criminal investigation into Constable Hunt’s death,” she said.

“I have also considered the additional information provided by WorkSafe as well as the steps taken by police to reduce the chance of further deaths occurring in similar circumstances.

“I have formed the view that the matters that I am required to establish... have been established in the course of the criminal proceedings that have taken place, these being the location, time, cause, and circumstances of Constable Hunt’s death.

“I have also considered whether it is necessary to open an inquiry and/or hold an inquest hearing in order to identify recommendations that may help prevent similar deaths occurring in future.

“Having considered the material provided by police and WorkSafe, I have formed the view that these matters have been adequately identified and addressed by the steps already taken by police, and the ongoing work that is planned.

“Accordingly, I have decided not to open an inquiry in relation to Constable Hunt’s death.”

A powerful haka was performed at Matthew Hunt's funeral at Eden Park. Photo / NZ Police

Hunt’s mother Diane devastated by the decision - particularly as it arrived five days before Christmas.

“This is the fourth Christmas without Matthew,” she said.

“The Coroner has decided there will be no coronial inquest in to Matthew’s murder at work due to NZ Police increasing and updating their staff training.

“This training is of course too late for Matthew - and Matthew had to lose his life for his colleagues to receive better training.”

Diane Hunt said she had hoped for an inquest so she would have the opportunity to ask further questions of WorkSafe and police directly.

She wanted to know in particular why it appeared WorkSafe had not actually investigated Hunt’s death itself - rather, it relied on police findings to reach its conclusions.

She hoped an inquest would bring more transparency to her son’s death.

She was angry that she would not get the chance.

“In a police document received under OIA it states that 34 police officers had guns discharged at them in the three months prior to Matthew’s murder,” she said.

“That makes Matthew number 35. I believe this contradicts WorkSafe’s statement.”

“The laws in this country have to change - my son was a proud police officer and NZ Police have been extremely supportive of me since his death, but he deserves more than this to acknowledge his life.”

Coroner Anderson offered her “deepest condolences” to Hunt’s family for their loss.

“And I acknowledge Constable Hunt’s extraordinary bravery in the course of his duties as he worked to protect our community,” she said.

“There is no doubt that Constable Hunt was a hero.

“He was an intelligent, hard-working, and diligent young man. He served his community and devoted his life to the upholding of law and order.

“On 19 June, 2020, Constable Hunt did not hesitate to go to the assistance of his partner, despite being unarmed and facing an offender with a semi-automatic weapon.

“His actions were courageous, and his death in the course of his duties was a tragedy for the Hunt family and for Constable Hunt’s friends and colleagues.

“His murder was an evil, ruthless, and incomprehensible act by an individual who showed no regard for human life.”

In her ruling, provided to the Herald today, Coroner Anderson explained her decision further.

She also explained that she had postponed opening an inquiry into Hunt’s death “pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings related to his death, including the expiry of relevant appeal periods”.

“Since the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, I have obtained information from the police, WorkSafe and Constable Hunt’s mother, Diane Hunt. I also appointed an independent lawyer as counsel to assist me with this matter.”

Hundreds of police officers, well-wishers and family members gathered to perform a karakia at the scene on Reynella Drive in the Auckland suburb of Massey where Constable Matthew Hunt was murdered.

The lawyer held a meeting with Diane Hunt, her legal team and police.

“Following the death of Constable Hunt, and the injuries inflicted on Constable Goldfinch, the New Zealand Police conducted several reviews. These included a rapid response review shortly after the events on 19 June, 2020, a Health and Safety Review, and a Policy, Practice and Procedure Review.

“The final report for the latter investigation was completed in February 2021 and drew on the findings of the earlier reviews and the information obtained during Operation Wheaton, the criminal investigation into Constable Hunt’s murder.

“As a result of these reviews, the police made a number of changes and improvements to reduce the likelihood of similar events occurring in future, and to mitigate the consequences of similar incidents if they do occur.”

Coroner Anderson said the changes addressed issues including training, tactical options and equipment, dynamic risk assessment and data and intelligence analysis.

Police also developed a Frontline Safety Improvement Programme, which included “eight critical workstreams including projects related to valuing frontline responders; training;safety culture; response models; equipment and capability”.

“Some of the immediate improvements that were made included the purchase and delivery of tourniquets and combat bandages for all level one police responders, delivery of additional tactical sets (firearms, tasers and tactical equipment) across New Zealand and changes to the design and delivery of a Frontline Skills Enhancement Course,” she said.

“A Tactical Response Model (TRM) was also developed to improve officer safety and increase overall frontline capability, in the context of the generally unarmed policing services model used in New Zealand.

“This included changes to frontline training and technology and enhanced frontline officer access to specialist capability.

A military-style semi-automatic rifle entered into evidence in the trial of Eli Epiha at the Auckland High Court over the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt and the attempted murder of Constable David Goldfinch.

A risk-based deployment framework, supported by “tactical intelligence capability”, was also introduced to assist with “identifying high risk offenders and situations, including situations when officers are called out to emergencies”.

Coroner Anderson said the TRM was trialled for six months, then after it was evaluated in June 2022, was being rolled out nationally.

“I note that during the course of the various inquiries into Constable Hunt’s deatpolice established that a period of just 31 seconds elapsed between the first shot being fired at Constable Goldfinch and the final shot being fired at Constable Hunt,” she said.

“Fourteen shots were fired in total during this time... There was no discernible reason for Constable Goldfinch to take the Glock firearm from the lockbox in the vehicle when he exited the patrol car as there was no sign that there were any firearms present at the scene.

“Given the compressed timeframe in which the events occurred, it was not reasonably possible for Constable Hunt to access the firearm in the vehicle.

“Given the very condensed timeline and the gunfire, even if the rifle had been in the lockbox in the boot of the vehicle, it would not have been reasonably possible, or safe, for Constable Hunt to try and retrieve the firearm in the circumstances.”

Diane Hunt, the mother of murdered Constable Matthew Hunt, speaking after her son's killer was sentenced. Photo / Michael Craig

Coroner Anderson said WorkSafe, after reviewing all of the information from police, considered that the “most appropriate intervention” it could take under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 was “oversight” of the police Frontline Safety Improvement Programme - rather than “conducting an additional WorkSafe investigation into the same matters”.

“WorkSafe is satisfied that the changes needed, and the areas for improvement identified as a result of the reviews conducted in the aftermath of the shooting, have been actioned,” she said.

“WorkSafe has also advised that the agency is satisfied that the changes were being evaluated and reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a focus on continued improvement... (and) concluded that oversight of the police work programmes provided evidence that police had sought to identify the root causes of the incident and to implement changes.”

Coroner Anderson said frontline workers had told WorkSafe that the feel the changes have been “positive and have increased their confidence and ability to keep themselves and others safe”.

“WorkSafe did note that it was not foreseeable in this case that the offender would murder a police constable, and try to murder another, during a routine traffic stop,” she said.

