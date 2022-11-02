Cons fake arrest warrant in new email scam, police urge caution

Police are urging internet users to apply caution. Photo / Duncan Brown

A scam email that claims recipients will have a warrant issued for their arrest if they do reply is circulating.

In a statement today, Police said they were aware of the scam and have urged internet users to apply caution and to “trust your gut instinct”.

The email claims authorities have done a search of the email recipient’s computer and located explicit illegal material.

The recipient is directed to reply within 48 hours or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Police said this is a scam and anyone who receives it “should not reply under any circumstances”.

Some of the emails do not mention money, however, others charge the recipient with a “fine” when they respond.

“Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,” Police wrote.

Police made it clear that they and other government agencies will never contact people out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details.

An investigation is underway to find the source of the emails.

Anyone who received this email is asked to forward it directly to the Police Cybercrime Team: cybercrime@police.govt.nz



