Concerns for Wellington man last seen eight days ago

Sam Morris, 27. Photo / Supplied

An Upper Hutt family is concerned for a man last seen over a week ago.

Wellington man Sam Morris, 27, was last seen on Monday February 8, putting fuel in his red Mitsubishi Lancer at Caltex Remutaka in Upper Hutt.

His sister Laura Tumata said the family, from Upper Hutt, understood he was intending to travel over the Remutaka Hill and possibly to a Wairarapa campsite.

A police spokesperson says inquiries are underway to locate Morris.

The family have serious concerns for his safety and ask for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.