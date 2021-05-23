Concerns for wellbeing of missing Hawke's Bay man

Hawke's Bay Police have appealed to the public for sightings of a missing 37-year-old Central Hawke's Bay man.
Police on Sunday afternoon put out a call for sightings of Jorg Sturm.
It is believed he may be living out of his car, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf - registration FLT878 - similar to the one pictured.
A spokesperson for police said they had "concerns for his wellbeing".
Anyone who has seen Sturm or the vehicle is asked to get in touch by emailing AWAI76@police.govt.nz.