Concerns for wellbeing of missing Hawke's Bay man

Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for sightings of Jorg Sturm, 37, who may be living out of his car, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf registration FLT878. Photo / Eastern District Police

Hawke's Bay Police have appealed to the public for sightings of a missing 37-year-old Central Hawke's Bay man.

Police on Sunday afternoon put out a call for sightings of Jorg Sturm.

It is believed he may be living out of his car, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf - registration FLT878 - similar to the one pictured.

A spokesperson for police said they had "concerns for his wellbeing".

Anyone who has seen Sturm or the vehicle is asked to get in touch by emailing AWAI76@police.govt.nz.