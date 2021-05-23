Website of the Year

Concerns for wellbeing of missing Hawke's Bay man

Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for sightings of Jorg Sturm, 37, who may be living out of his car, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf registration FLT878. Photo / Eastern District Police

Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Police have appealed to the public for sightings of a missing 37-year-old Central Hawke's Bay man.

Police on Sunday afternoon put out a call for sightings of Jorg Sturm.

It is believed he may be living out of his car, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf - registration FLT878 - similar to the one pictured.

A spokesperson for police said they had "concerns for his wellbeing".

Anyone who has seen Sturm or the vehicle is asked to get in touch by emailing AWAI76@police.govt.nz.