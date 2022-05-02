Joseph Day is described as around 5'11 and has tattoos on both of his arms. Photo / Facebook

Concerned friends and family of a New Zealander who has gone missing in England are appealing for help to find him.

Joseph Day, a former TVNZ camera operator, was last heard from on Saturday evening at 9.30pm and was believed to be around the Clifton area.

If you have any friends in the UK/Bristol please share. My fiancé Joseph Day hasn’t been heard from since Saturday... Posted by Kelsey Mulcahy on Sunday, May 1, 2022

He is described as around 5'11'', has tattoos on both of his arms and is most likely wearing a cap and long wax black jacket.

Day's friends and family have taken to social media to express their worry and said it is out of character.

"This is extremely out of character for him, we always keep in touch every minute of the day.

"Everyone who knows Joe loves him very much, he is incredibly special to me, and his family and friends," Day's fiancé wrote.

Anyone with possible information should reach out to the Avon and Somerset police.