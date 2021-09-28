Concern after 22-year-old last seen around 12.20pm in Wellington's Harbour View area

Police and family of a young woman missing in Wellington are concerned for her welfare. Photo / NZME

Police and family of a young woman missing in Wellington are concerned for her welfare after she was last seen this afternoon.

The 22-year-old Nicole is missing from her Harbour View home in Lower Hutt and was last seen in the suburb at around 12.20pm.

Her family and police have concerns for her welfare as she can easily become disoriented.

Nicole is 153cm tall, was last seen wearing a maroon-coloured hoodie, black tights and blue trainers.

Police say she has an interest in the local bush tracks on the Western Hills and Hutt River walks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 111 and quote event number P048090980.