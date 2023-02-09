Another complaint about social media influencer Simone Anderson's content has been heard by the Advertising Standards Authority. Photo / Supplied

Social media influencer Simone Anderson has come under fire for plugging a protein powder and multivitamin - which could be harmful if used during pregnancy - while she was pregnant with her second child.

Recently, an advertisement for the My New Tum’s products was posted to Anderson’s Instagram page, which has an audience of more than 314,000 followers.

In the post, Anderson, who was expecting at the time and went on to give birth late last month, talked about the products’ benefits and claimed the protein powder was suitable for the whole family.

She closed off the video by trying the products and telling her followers it was delicious.

The supplements are designed for people who have undergone weight loss surgery, like Anderson who has been candid about losing 92kg following gastric sleeve surgery.

After the post went live, some viewers checked the My New Tum website and became concerned when realising it warned against using the powder while pregnant. It also advised pregnant or breastfeeding women to seek health advice before taking the vitamins.

Following a number of complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority, the video has now been removed.

The advertising watchdog held a meeting on the matter two weeks ago and the subsequent decision, published on its website, outlined the complaints.

It said one complainant told the authority Anderson had not mentioned the warnings in her Instagram “stories” when advertising the products.

Anderson has since removed a post advertising protein powder and multivitamins from her social media. Photo / Greg Bowker

“It was only added to the grid post at the very end of the message after all the t&c,” the complainant said.

“If people who have viewed the stories aren’t interested in the giveaway they will not see the disclaimer.”

The complainant went on to say it was “misleading” of Anderson to state the powder was for “the whole family” when in fact it was not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or children.

According to the decision, six duplicate complainants shared similar views.

The complaints were accepted to go before the Complaints Board for consideration of whether she had breached the Therapeutic and Health Advertising Code.

However, because Anderson removed the advertisement, the matter was ruled settled.

“Given the advertiser’s co-operative engagement with the process and the self-regulatory action taken in removing the advertisement, the chair said it would serve no further purpose to place the matter before the Complaints Board,” the decision stated.

The advertising complaint wasn’t the first for Anderson who has been before the authority on a number of occasions.

She regularly endorses companies’ products or services on her social media, often in exchange for payment or freebies. Such posts are considered advertising and are subject to the Advertising Standards Code.

Last year, Anderson removed content from her page advertising two Neutrogena skincare products containing retinol.

Also posted during her pregnancy, complaints were made to the authority due to the harm retinol can cause while pregnant.

Anderson, who had her first child in July 2021, earlier escaped censure by the authority after she included pictures of her baby in Instagram posts that promoted alcohol.

Complaints about her promotion of a rapid antigen test brand were also settled after she voluntarily removed the offending content.

The Herald has attempted to contact Anderson for comment.