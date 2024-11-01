- Melanie Jill Tatana, also known as Melanie Jill Smith, failed to pass on PAYE payments over three years.
A company director jailed after she failed to pass more than $1.6 million in workers’ tax payments to Inland Revenue spent her ill-gotten gains on gambling, takeaways, liquor and making large cash withdrawals, the public tax department says.
Melanie Jill Tatana, also known as Melanie Jill Smith, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in jail over the tax fraud described by Judge Michael Crosbie as the worst to come before the Christchurch District Court in 20 years.
The offending through asbestos removal and labour hire company Asia Pacific Group involved the wilful diversion of funds, rather than business insolvency, IRD said in a media release today.
Between April 2019 and September 2022, APG was required to deduct PAYE (pay-as-you-earn tax) from the wages of its roughly 60 workers and then pay it to IRD.