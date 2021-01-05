Commuter chaos: Holiday traffic building on motorways heading into cities

A crash that blocked State Highway 1 between Warkworth and Wellsford, north of Auckland, has been cleared but is causing headaches.

Traffic congestion is building in the area following the incident and delays likely, NZTA warns.

Motorists in the area should consider using SH16 for Wellsford and north.

The crash blocked lanes for about a quarter of an hour before emergency services cleared the area.

Earlier today, motorists heading northbound were warned traffic between Puhoi and Warkworth could be chockablock with people heading to popular beaches in the area.

FINAL UPDATE 1:50PM

Both lanes of SH1 are OPEN following a crash south of Wellsford. Please be patient as congestion in the area eases, have a good afternoon.

Elsewhere, there are reports of a serious crash blocking SH5 near Iwitahi about 2.30pm with contractors en route to clear the scene.

NZTA has asked motorists to follow the directions of emergency services on scene.

The holiday road toll, which ended at 6am this morning, finished at 11 - seven more than the same period last year.