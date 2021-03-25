Commuter chaos: Body on train tracks; fog, crashes on State Highway 1, Waikato Expressway

The discovery of a dead person on tracks caused all trains across Auckland to be delayed or cancelled ahead of morning rush hour this morning.

There was widespread disruption across the city's rail network after police revealed the sudden death incident in Manukau overnight.

Heavy fog has also resulted in "multiple crashes" on State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway about 6am - and which has now led to a section of the highway being closed in both directions, authorities said just before 8am.

Body found on tracks

The entire Auckland train network has been affected by a police investigation happening south of the city, after a person was found dead on train tracks near Wiri Station Rd.

An investigation was now under way to establish the circumstances of the death, police said.

Trains across the network are delayed or cancelled due to an emergency services incident. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/OGsQkdSKuO — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 25, 2021

Train commuters were notified of the widespread delay at 6.30am with a warning to make extra time to travel on public transport this morning.

Auckland Transport said trains on the Southern line between Ōtāhuhu and Pukekohe were cancelled and would run every 20 minutes between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.

Initially, Eastern line trains were cancelled between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau and would run at 20 minute intervals between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.

At 7.30am, Auckland Transport said trains were now running all the way to Manukau with rail buses running between Papakura and Pukekohe.

Commuters using trains on the Onehunga and Western lines could expect delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson said it would take a while to resume a normal timetable.

Section of SH1 Waikato Expressway closed

Meanwhile, motorists using SH1 Waikato Expressway early this morning are stuck in traffic after at least two crashes in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to "multiple crashes" on the highway before 6am. It is understood heavy fog was a contributing factor.

Shortly before 8am, police issued an alert telling people that the highway at Hampton Downs was now closed in both directions as authorities worked to clear the road.

"This follows earlier crashes along the highway. Motorists are asked to expect delays," a statement said.

One driver heading into Auckland told the Herald he had been in traffic for about an hour and 40 minutes.

"It's hectic. I'm coming from Hamilton and have been on the road for coming up to two hours."

Waka Kotahi NZTA said there is a detour via SH2 Mangatāwhiri to Okaeria Rd to return to SH1 via Te Kauwhata.

Northbound traffic remains on SH1 - but with one lane open.

"Expect long delays or use alternative route," drivers are told.

Meanwhile, motorists are facing a troubled run into the city this morning after a crash blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway after the Panama Rd overbridge.