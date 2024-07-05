“It’s a circus for all ages and abilities, and all that entails. We’re doing skill-building and teaching tasks, but we’re also focused on connecting as a community and providing a focal point where people can gather.

“It’s also about meeting people where they’re at and celebrating all the successes on their journey.”

Circus Kumarani now has 10 part-time teachers and performers, plus about 80 regular students, as well as many more children who keep improving their skills at public circus zones, Whetū said.

It has also created a supportive home-away-from-home for everyone, including people who are neurodiverse and the LGBTQI+ community, they said.

The focus of Circus Kumarani is as important now, if not more so, than it ever was, Whetū said.

Thomas Hinz, pictured centre, established Circus Kumarani in 2003 and led many performances over the years. Photo / Richard Robinson

“With our programmes in schools, they see long-term improvements in the kids’ wellbeing and wairua from having circus coming in: It helps with perseverance and helps get the kids into school,” they said.

“It’s fun, it teaches motor skills but also social skills.”

Circus Kumarani was named after the kūmara crop Dargaville is known for, Whetū said.

“It’s a nutritious crop that’s easily transplanted into different communities - and we’ve popped up around Northland as well as had an impact on the culture of circus in New Zealand as a whole,” they said.

“Kūmara is not always the prettiest but it’s nutritious and delicious, and comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Despite Circus Kumarani’s long history in Northland, there is still a need to explain what community circus is, Whetū said.

Circus Kumarani's Indigo Tomlinson makes the tightrope walk look easy at the 2022 Whangārei A&P Show - one of many regular events the circus attends. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Clowns have had bad press and people don’t really understand what community circus is ... People keep comparing politicians to clowns and politics to circus but what we’re doing is wholesome and uplifting.”

Upcoming events for Circus Kumarani include a youth-led show and a cabaret at the Whangārei Fringe Festival in spring, which won audience choice at the two previous festivals, Whetū said.

Kumarani’s national standing will be recognised in February when it hosts the Aotearoa New Zealand Juggling and Circus Festival.

Whetū said the circus is also keen to keep doing pop-up shows across Northland.

“We’re really keen to keep bringing circus into our communities, especially our rural communities who don’t really get visiting arts, and seeing circus be known and understood for the art form it is.”

Saturday’s 21st celebrations at Dargaville High School includes circus workshops in the school gym from 11am to 4pm, as well as an exhibition, potluck lunch and story sharing circle in the hall.

Circus Kumarani has been standing tall at Northland festivals for 21 years, as Deon Henderson demonstrates at the 2018 Waipu Easter Carnival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

From 5pm, a show will highlight the best of Circus Kumarani over the years, including a return of some old faces, Whetū said.

About 200 official guests are expected but anyone can come on the day for a koha donation.

Circus Kumarani is also running a Givealittle page for anyone who wants to give a birthday present to help it stay afloat. So far it has raised $9000 of its $50,000 goal.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.