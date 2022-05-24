Police raided the Comancheros gang in April 2019, seizing millions in cash, a $595,000 Bentley, Range Rover and gold-plated Harley Davidsons in Operation Nova. Video / Police

Kiwi Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu will remain behind bars in Auckland after he was denied parole in his first chance of freedom in years.

Naufahu, a 501 deportee, appeared before the parole board earlier this month at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo, a decision from panel convenor Neville Trendle shows.

He is serving a nine year sentence for participating in an organised criminal group, conspiring to deal in a Class B controlled drug, money laundering, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault. Naufahu has a statutory release date of July 6, 2026, but became eligible for parole on May 11.

The gang boss also has a significant number of convictions in Australia, and was convicted of assaulting a prisoner while on remand, earning him and two fellow senior gang members another three months on their sentence.

"The offending that brought him to prison concerned Mr Naufahu's participation in a

significant drug dealing conspiracy," Trendle's decision said.

"He was identified as the president of the Comancheros Motorcycle Club and in sentencing the judge noted his leading role in the criminal organisation involved in the laundering of money derived most likely from the sale of drugs."

The decision notes Naufahu was set to participate in a rehabilitation programme along with "other members of a cohort who had a similar profile". But due to Covid restrictions in prison this did not go ahead.

Pasilika Naufahu during the first day of the Comancheros Operation Nova trial at the Auckland High Court in September 2020. Photo / Brett Phibbs

His lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, told the board he and his client were frustrated Naufahu had been unable to make progress with completing rehabilitation programmes.

At the hearing, Naufahu spoke of his "ongoing commitment to his family," the decision said.

"He conceded to making several poor decisions.

"He said that he had reflected on that and worked with a counsellor on developing a safety plan. He told us that he was aware from the proposals in the parole assessment report that when he leaves prison he would not be able to associate with those involved with the Comancheros Motorcycle Club."

Several supporters attended the hearing and Naufahu had a number of "character references" from other inmates at Auckland Prison.

Trendle said when the board assessed Naufahu's risk to the safety of the community it must take into account the likelihood of any further offending and the nature and seriousness of any likely future criminal activity.

Naufahu appears for sentencing at the Auckland High Court on February 19, 2021. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"We fall well short on both counts of being satisfied that he meets the statutory criteria for release on parole, particularly having regard to his level of culpability in what is clear from the Judge's comments in sentencing as to his role in serious and sophisticated offending."

The board declined to release him on parole, saying he needed a high level of rehabilitation to mitigate his risk of reoffending.

He is next before the board on September 30.

Naufahu was a sergeant-at-arms for the Comancheros in Australia before he was deported under the 501 legislation in 2016.

Two years later he formed the first Comancheros chapter in New Zealand.

The outlaw motorcycle gang was formed in the 1960s by a Scottish immigrant in the western suburbs of Sydney.

In previous years it has been embroiled in bloody clashes with the Hells Angels and the Bandidos.