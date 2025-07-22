Advertisement
Coldplay concert affair exposes privacy struggles in digital age – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Today on The Front Page, privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel is with us to discuss what the law says about privacy in our internet age.

Have we lost the right to anonymity?

The chief executive of a US tech company has resigned after being caught on a big screen at a Coldplay concert embracing a woman, who was not his wife.

An offhand comment by frontman Chris Martin and a whole lot of internet

