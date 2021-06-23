Cold start for the country, Hamilton dips to a chilly -2.2C

The Waikato is the coldest place to be this morning. Photo / MetService

The Waikato is the coldest place to be this morning. Photo / MetService

The country is waking up to a chilly start, with Taumarunui and Hamilton the coldest places to be - dipping to a frosty -3C and -2.2C respectively.

MetService shift meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said Hamilton was uncharacteristically cold for this time of year, sitting well below it's average minimum temperature of 4.5C.

However, as the sun rises, the city will start thawing out - eventually reaching a high of around 14C at 4pm.

"It's just a very cold start."

The cold snap wouldn't last long and Hamiltonians could expect a warmer morning tomorrow, when it is only expected to drop to 6C.

Meanwhile, Wellington is the warmest place to be, sitting at a respectable 11C, followed by Stewart Island at 10C.

Rotorua also hit the negative temperatures at -1C, while people in Taupō, Christchurch and Napier are hopping out of bed to a cool 2C.

Kaitāia, Whangārei and New Plymouth are at 6C.

It's slightly warmer further up the country, with Auckland sitting at 4C.

"We've had this pulse of cold air, Bakker said.

It warms up later in the day with Whangārei, Kaitāia and New Plymouth expected to reach highs of 16C. Auckland will hit 15C.