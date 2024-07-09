Nordstrom became Waikato #1246 in the August 16 match against Hawke’s Bay last year, scoring a try on debut as he played alongside four of his Te Awamutu Sports clubmates.

The versatile utility back was called into the 2024 Gallagher Chiefs side as a pre-season replacement and also trained with the franchise last year on a National Development Contract.

He has donned the black New Zealand jersey at various levels including Under-19 and Under-20.

Nordstrom will be joined in the King Country squad by two other Waikato Club Rugby reps in University pivot Patrick Hedley (player of origin) and Hamilton Marist lock (loan player) while former Melville prop Dennis Andrews-Peters has been selected again out of Taumarunui Districts.

“It is our pleasure to announce the TLC King Country Rams 27-man squad for the 2024 Heartland Championship,” a King Country Rugby Facebook post said.

“Congratulations men, and all the best as you prepare for round one.”

First up for the Rams is Mid Canterbury on August 17 at Taumarunui Domain.

They’ll be raring to go with two warm-up matches already under their belts - a 43-18 victory over Thames Valley at FMG Stadium Waikato in May and an unsuccessful Ranfurly Shield challenge last month where Hawke’s Bay won 57-7 in Hastings.

2024 King Country squad

Dennis Andrews-Peters (Taumarunui Districts)

Mosese Barivilala (Taupō Marist)

Baven Brown Jnr (Waitete)

Carey Cornelius-Peina (Tongariro United)

Cruise Dunster (Tongariro United)

Karney Dunster (Tongariro United)

Maximus Dunster (Tongariro United)

Anaru Etana (Taumarunui Districts)

Kaleb Foote (Piopio)

Oliver Foote (Piopio)

Leveson Gower (Taumarunui Districts)

Styris Harland (Taumarunui Districts)

Patrick Hedley (Player of Origin - Waikato University)

Hiwawa Kahu (Taumarunui Districts)

Alan Kingan (Taumarunui Districts)

Josevata Malimole (Taupō Marist)

Ben Moffitt (Taumarunui Districts)

Cody Nordstrom (Loan - Te Awamutu Sports)

Dion Petersen (Taumarunui Districts)

Kieron Rollinson (Taupō Sports)

Liam Rowlands (Taupō Sports)

Tom Ryan (Taupō Marist)

Kristian Standen (Taupō Marist)

Toby Tukaki (Tongariro United)

Sisa Vosaki (Taupō Sports)

Zac Wickham-Darlington (Bush United)

Eli Winders (Loan - Hamilton Marist)

Management

Head coach: Aarin Dunster

Coaches: Gene Waller and Ben Draper

Manager: Ben Sherriff

Physio: Bronwyn Prestage

Injured or unavailable players

Nick Barnes (Taupō Sports)

Lachlan Foote (Piopio)

Charlie Henare (Tongariro United)

Viliame Nacama (Taumarunui Districts)

Brandon Pakome (Taupō Sports)

Logan Patterson (Taupō Marist)

Cam Robinson (Taupō Sports)

Reeve Satherley (Taupō Marist)

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.