Cockle Bay blaze: Two charged with murder over man's death in East Auckland fire

Two men have been arrested following a fatal house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay in October.

Detectives have today jointly charged two 32-year-old men with the murder of Wiremu Arapo. Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Arapo, 27, was found dead in the Minerva Terrace home after it caught fire shortly after 7pm on October 20.

Arapo had set up a fitness business in the garage of the home in Minerva Tce, Cockle Bay, during New Zealand's first Covid-19 lockdown.

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton, Counties Manukau East Police, said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation.

"While charges have been laid, Police would still like members of the public to submit footage leading up to, and during, the fire on October 20."

"I hope the news of arrests brings some reassurance to the Cockle Bay community."

