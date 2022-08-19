Grace Thompson faces months in a wheelchair after a life-changing injury at the Extreme Edge climbing wall. Photo / Supplied

The victim of an accident at New Zealand's biggest indoor climbing venue has spoken of her horror at the moment she realised she had stepped off an 8-metre high wall without being clipped on to the safety system.

Grace Thompson, 26, fell straight to the ground, shattering most of the bones in both feet and part of her spine - then found out a 9-year-old child suffered a similar fate just weeks later.

Documents created by Extreme Edge, in Panmure, between the first and second incidents show the company considered the event could happen again on an "occasional" basis and suggested changes to improve safety.

Extreme Edge owner Nico Buik has told the Herald safety changes were made - after the second accident.

A WorkSafe spokesman said: "WorkSafe has opened an investigation into Extreme Edge Ltd."

The spokesman said the company had been investigated on a previous occasion.

Thompson was new to the sport of climbing and on her third visit in two weeks when she stepped off Extreme Edge's speed wall on June 24.

Grace Thompson, pictured before the Extreme Edge climbing wall accident. Photo / Supplied

On the day of the accident, Thompson and partner had climbed for about an hour when they approached the speed wall on which climbers compete against a clock to reach the top.

The wall uses an auto-belay system for safety which automatically arrests a climber's fall when they come off a wall, gently lowering whoever is attached to the ground.

Thompson said the safety rope attached to the auto belay system was stored to the side of the wall away from the base of the climb.

Thompson said she considered it a design fault because it created the possibility of people approaching the wall to climb, becoming distracted and not clipping on to the rope.

"There's room for mistakes and forgetfulness. That's what happened to me."

Thompson had watched her partner race to the top, registered his time and waited as he stepped off the wall, allowing the auto-belay system to gently lower him to the ground.

Thompson then approached the wall to start her own race to the top and believed she was clipped in when she stomped the pedal at the base of the wall to start the clock and began her climb.

"I climbed to the top, hit the buzzer and jumped off. I didn't realise until I was halfway down - 'when's this auto-belay kicking in?'. I jumped straight down and landed on my feet."

The climbing wall before (left) and after the two accidents at Extreme Edge. The bright red flags signal to climbers they must be clipped to a safety rope. Photo / Supplied

The point at which Thompson stepped off the wall was about 8 metres above what she estimated was a 20mm foam mat over concrete flooring. The impact shattered bones in both feet and vertebrae in her spine.

The next day passed in a blur of increasing pain and medication to dull it. "I was screaming for six hours and nothing was doing much," she said. At one point, she fell asleep during a scan while dosed on morphine, stopped breathing and needed to be revived by hospital staff.

Bones on Thompson's left foot had shattered. "There wasn't really a heel anymore." On her right foot, the primary horizontal bone had become vertical, breaking others or dragging them along. Her back was now braced with six screws. She was told she faced at least three months in a wheelchair.

"I don't know when I'll be able to walk," she said. It's unlikely to be until the end of the year, she was told, and even then it's unclear how well, or how long, she would be able to stay on her feet.

The physical injury derailed life plans. Thompson was about to start a new job planning and running events. She was also about to move into a new flat in central Auckland.

The job is now on hold and she has doubts over how she will return to a profession that has her on her feet and moving for much of the working day. And she's moving back in with her parents.

Thompson initially considered the accident her oversight then learned of a 9-year-old who required surgery after becoming injured at the speed wall. The Herald has independently confirmed the child's injury.

Thompson now questioned if safety systems and supervision were sufficient, and questioned whether she received training on the auto-belay system. She sought to learn more by using the Privacy Act to get details relating to her accident from Extreme Edge.

The company documents included an Incident Report which described the potential for injury as "very serious" and, in response to a question as to how often it could happen again, the option "occasional" was selected.

A "Hazard Assessment Form" was also released in which Extreme Edge staff said it was the first fall in that area.

The form said: "Climber was too excited, wanting to beat partner time. If we removed the timer … this may not have happened, tho(ugh) then the activity would not be present. More signage, we seem to not have this problem before but will be adding in moving forward."

It also said there should be "more attention-grabbing straps for the Auto Belay".

The form recorded Thompson as having received training, including on the auto-belay system, but noted it only had "verbal confirmation" from her that she had done so. In contrast, Extreme Edge's database showed she had received belay training.

Grace Thompson, pictured before the Extreme Edge climbing wall accident. Photo / Supplied

The records showed Thompson had signed a waiver form. A copy provided to the Herald from Thompson's Privacy Act request showed it included the statement: "Your feet must be no higher than 1.5m off the ground if you are not attached to a rope."

The waiver form also stated Thompson was aware climbing activities came with "an inherent and unavoidable risk of injury" and "there is the possibility of bodily injury or death to myself or others".

Buik said Thompson had completed training which meant she was cleared to climb all walls except those reserved for experienced climbers.

He said Thompson's accident came after "she sadly does not attach the auto belay to her harness before climbing to the top and letting go".

"This is the most serious accident I am aware of in my climbing gym after 25 years of operation."

He said he had considered it an "isolated incident" and that Worksafe cleared the wall for opening after the accident.

Buik said after the "second accident" there were "red triangular mats in front of the climbs as well as extra signage".

"I don't think that we waited too long to place them as they will not guarantee an accident-free wall.

"Human error can be unpredictable and every injury I am aware of at my climbing gym over 25 years has been human error. We are very successful in minimising human error and our impressive safety record is testament to this."

He said a large range of sports involved risk and while staff were trained to monitor climber safety, "we can't be everywhere at once". He said training and monitoring systems were regularly reviewed.

He said the previous inquiry by WorkSafe in 2015 was "a completely different set of circumstances and approximately half a million check-ins have occurred since then".