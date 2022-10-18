Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully, Wellington. Photo / RNZ

The protesters who have blocked traffic across Wellington demanding the return of passenger rail have struck again - this time blocking one of the region’s most crucial highways.

Protesters from the Restore Passenger Rail movement are sitting on Transmission Gully, blocking the southbound lanes of the road and holding a banner.

Rosemary, a spokeswoman for the group, told NZME one of the lanes has been cleared, but some protesters have glued their hands to the road.

She apologised to motorists for the inconvenience, acknowledging it was an "extreme" action but said there wasn't much time left to combat climate change.

"Places like Transmission Gully encourage more cars, more emissions - we have got to go the other way."

Rosemary said the group will continue until they get a solid answer from the Government about restoring passenger rail.

"We want a commitment from the Government that they are going to look seriously at producing transport."

Three cars have blocked the lane and a police spokesperson said they understood up to 20 people were involved.

"Police are responding, however motorists using the road should expect delays."

Transport Minister Michael Wood blasted the rail protesters who have caused traffic chaos across Wellington in recent weeks, calling their actions "dangerous, stupid and counter-productive".

Wood told NZME the Government is working with plenty of railway advocates who he says push the Government to "do more and do it faster".

"We sit down with them, and we're making progress – this stuff does exactly the opposite.

"These people and others who have recently granted themselves the right to disrupt people in large numbers – people like Brian Tamaki marching across the Harbour Bridge – need to reflect a little bit on how their actions affect others."

SH1 Paekākāriki Hill, SOUTHBOUND - INCIDENT - 8:05AM WED 19 OCT

The road is now CLOSED to southbound traffic. Please detour via SH59 and allow extra time for your journey.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warned that State HIghway 1 is closed to southbound traffic, and motorists should detour via State Highway 59.

The group has blocked roads four times in the past fortnight.

Yesterday, two people abseiled down over the Mt Victoria Tunnel and hung another banner, forcing the closure of the tunnel in both directions.

Te Wehi Ratana, a spokesman for the Restore Passenger Rail group, called for the Government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country.

"I'm up here sounding the alarm for urgent climate action," he said. "We're in a climate emergency."

The two protesters were arrested and charged - joining others who were charged with criminal nuisance and wilful trespass last week for sitting across the motorway at the Terrace Tunnel, and again at the Melling Intersection of State Highway 2.