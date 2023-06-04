Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Climate crisis: James Renwick ‘optimistic and pessimistic’ about future

Jamie Morton
By
9 mins to read
“In the past 30 years - the period the world has been talking about fixing climate change - we have made it twice as big a problem," Victoria University climate scientist Professor James Renwick says. Photo / Supplied

“In the past 30 years - the period the world has been talking about fixing climate change - we have made it twice as big a problem," Victoria University climate scientist Professor James Renwick says. Photo / Supplied

Here’s what’s happened to our planet since a young James Renwick began his career as a weather researcher, some 44 years ago.

The global temperature has climbed by an average 0.18C each decade, to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand