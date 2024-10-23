“They made their money emitting excessively and recklessly, and the emissions from how they spend their money can only be described as luxurious.”

O’Hara is a member of Climate Liberation Aotearoa, previously known as Restore Passenger Rail, but he said this action was not on their behalf.

Restore Passenger Rail staged multiple protests in the capital last year.

Restore Passenger Rail protests in Wellington have included blocking State Highway 1 and inner city roads. Photo / Jemima Huston

A grandmother was arrested and charged with endangering transport, after attaching her hand to State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie with a cement-like substance.

On another occasion, protesters spray-painted the front of Gazley Motors car dealership on Cambridge Tce with red paint and glued themselves to the footpath.

Protesters also blocked State Highway 1 near the Terrace Tunnel by sitting and lying across the motorway.

In Opposition, National promised to increase penalties for those who obstructed major thoroughfares like the “anti-road activists” who were continually blocking key roads in Wellington.

“It is utterly unacceptable that anti-road activists are once again obstructing Wellington’s State Highways and tunnels, causing major disruption to thousands of commuters and businesses”, the party’s transport spokesman and now minister, Simeon Brown, said at the time.

National proposed a new offence to increase the maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of $20,000, or both.

