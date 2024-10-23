In Opposition, National promised to increase penalties for those who obstructed major thoroughfares like the “anti-road activists” who were continually blocking key roads in Wellington.
“It is utterly unacceptable that anti-road activists are once again obstructing Wellington’s State Highways and tunnels, causing major disruption to thousands of commuters and businesses”, the party’s transport spokesman and now minister, Simeon Brown, said at the time.
National proposed a new offence to increase the maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of $20,000, or both.
