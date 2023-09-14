Restore Passenger Rail protesters spray Wellington car dealership with paint

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have covered Gazley Motors in central Wellington with red paint. Video / Jack Crossland

Restore Passenger Rail protesters are back causing disruption in Wellington - this time by covering the front of a car dealership with red paint.

A heavy police presence can be seen outside Gazley Motors on Kent Terrace, and the building is splattered in red spray paint.

Gazley car dealership on Cambridge Terrace central Wellington is spray painted orange by Restore Passenger Rail protestors NZME photograph by Nick James 14 September 2023

A spokesperson from Restore Passenger Rail said they threw the paint “to illustrate the choice this election between luxury emissions and a livable future”.

“The obscenely rich are lobbying against us having sustainable transport systems and are turbo charging the climate crisis with more motorways and more luxury emissions.” said spokesperson James Cockle.

The Herald has contacted NZ Police for further comment.

The latest action comes after three consecutive weeks of protest which have seen protesters blocking various roads across the capital.

Three protesters have been remanded without bail, including 64-year-old Rosemary Penwarden, who was arrested last month and charged with endangering transport, after attaching her hand to State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie with a cement-like substance.

Yesterday Restore Passenger Rail gathered outside the High Court with a makeshift cage as Penwarden appealed her bail.

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have set-up a prison cell outside the High Court in Wellington as their colleague seeks bail inside.

The makeshift structure was directly outside the courthouse, with pictures of the three protesters remanded in custody leaning up against it, labelling them climate ‘protectors’.

People also set up signs inside reading “free the three”.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







