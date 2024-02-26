Why some experts believe new gang laws could backfire, Wellington tackles a railway renewals backlog and Paula Bennett considers Auckland mayoralty in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Shocked staff and students at Glenfield College have foregone the usual classes today and are instead supporting each other after the sudden passing of principal Paul McKinley.

The Monday timetable was put on hold as counsellors and school leaders opened doors and welcomed students who needed support and guidance.

McKinley had led the school for 11 years and was loved and respected by students.

Northcote MP Dan Bidois said the impact of McKinley’s death was far-reaching and went beyond the school gates at Glenfield College.

“He has left a huge legacy for many not just Glenfield but previous roles at Mt Albert Grammar and at Westlake Boys’ so his impact would be felt much wider than just the Glenfield community,” Bidois said.

McKinley took up the role of principal at Glenfield College in 2017, after previously holding senior and deputy headmaster roles at Westlake Boys’ High School and serving as associate principal of Mount Albert Grammar School.

When he was farewelled at Mt Albert Grammar in 2017, McKinley was credited for transforming the school from “a school struggling to attract students from its own community” into “a top academic school first and foremost”.

Stunned by another devastating loss. Glenfield College Principal Paul McKinley has sadly passed away. My condolences go to his whānau who kindly shared him with our community.



Massive love to GC students, teachers, staff, school whānau/community who will be deeply upset by this. pic.twitter.com/Kh5qq8V176 — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) February 25, 2024

He achieved this by hiring the best teachers available and providing ongoing professional development, the letter said.

Bidois said he had been to Glenfield College delivering flowers and checking in on staff, who were “in shock.”

“It is a huge loss for everyone there,” he said.

“I have met a lot of principals over the years and Paul stood out as a great leader, very passionate and genuine and dedicated to getting better outcomes for students and for the team he leads.”

Auckland councillor for the North Shore Richard Hills said the community was “gutted” at the shocking news.

Hills said McKinely’s death would leave a huge gap at the school.

Glenfield College principal Paul Mckinley (left) with North Shore councillor Richard Hills. Photo / Twitter https://twitter.com/RichardHills_/status/1761664093226959050

“He was stern but with a huge heart. He treated everyone as an individual. He didn’t look at the school as numbers, he cared what people were doing and what was going on in people’s lives.

“I’m shocked and I’m really gutted for the students and teachers at the school.”

Hills said his thoughts went out to McKinley’s family, including his wife Helen.

“With these sorts of roles the family shared so much of their loved one with the school and with the community,” Hill said.

“I hope they know the whole time he was with the community and couldn’t be with them he was doing amazing things for young people.”

The Herald has approached Glenfield College for further comment.