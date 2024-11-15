Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Clarks Beach Golf Club scandal: Eyewitness speaks out after catching couple having sex on 16th hole

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Fall out expected over fiery first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill and Prime Minister hopes to meet with leaders at APEC summit. Video / NZ Herald
  • A couple was caught having sex on hole 16 of Clarks Beach Golf Club in South Auckland.
  • The woman who posted a photo of the pair online spoke to the Herald about her viral post.
  • The golf club confirmed it was aware of the incident but refused to comment further.

A woman out for an evening run who stumbled across a couple having sex on a South Auckland golf course says she photographed the encounter and shared it online over infidelity concerns.

The brazen act on hole 16 of the Clarks Beach Golf Club was caught on camera and posted anonymously on a Facebook community grapevine.

“Hey Romeo and Juliet, 7.15pm on a Monday, really?” the post read.

The eagle eyed woman behind the post, who asked not to be named, came across the pair having intercourse while she was on a run.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Luckily, I didn’t have my kids with me.

“I was jogging along, had my phone in my hand, I was actually taking photos of plants... I take cuttings and stuff.

“I went around the corner and they must have heard my feet, because I had my earphones on so I would have been stomping.

“I stopped, I turned around, and I went back around the corner, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, no one’s gonna believe me’.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A set of golf clubs can be seen next to the couple who lay on the ground – one of them snapped with no pants on.

“So I got my phone and just did a quick video, probably a four-second video, but by that time they had stopped moving, I think they were aware of my presence.”

The couple's encounter (inset) was snapped by a fellow golfer at the Clarks Beach Golf Club, who anonymously posted the image on a Facebook community page on Tuesday. Main photo / Google Maps
The couple's encounter (inset) was snapped by a fellow golfer at the Clarks Beach Golf Club, who anonymously posted the image on a Facebook community page on Tuesday. Main photo / Google Maps

She contemplated running back the way she came but said it was too far to go back.

“So I was like, ‘stuff it’, and I ran straight past them.”

She said she didn’t see the couple’s faces, but thought it was a man and a woman.

“They must have been golfers because they had a golf caddie [trolley] and everything.”

The golf club is in the small coastal town of Clarks Beach in the Franklin District – about an hour’s drive south of Auckland, on the shores of the Manukau Harbour.

The woman said she made the now viral online post because she thought “someone might have been cheating on someone”.

“After my run, I did see a man and a woman like in the distance playing golf, and they looked like they were in their 50s or 60s.

“So I had a feeling it might have been them, but they weren’t making any eye contact with me.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The woman wrote in her original post: “I mean, I get the passion, but couldn’t they have at least picked a slightly more private spot? Like, maybe a bush or something”.

An image posted to Facebook's Clarks Beach and Waiau Pa Grapevine on November 12 showed a couple apparently having sex on a fairway at the Clarks Beach Golf course.
An image posted to Facebook's Clarks Beach and Waiau Pa Grapevine on November 12 showed a couple apparently having sex on a fairway at the Clarks Beach Golf course.

When the Herald approached the Clarks Beach Golf Club for comment, it confirmed it was “aware it happened”.

They refused to comment on specifics about the incident but said it was an odd situation.

They acknowledged the incident in a humorous post on social media.

“After the giddying heights of viral marketing that has certainly put our golf club on the map... it’s time to get down to business!”.

Police said they couldn’t immediately find any reports to police about such activity.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand