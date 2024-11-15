“Luckily, I didn’t have my kids with me.

“I was jogging along, had my phone in my hand, I was actually taking photos of plants... I take cuttings and stuff.

“I went around the corner and they must have heard my feet, because I had my earphones on so I would have been stomping.

“I stopped, I turned around, and I went back around the corner, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, no one’s gonna believe me’.”

A set of golf clubs can be seen next to the couple who lay on the ground – one of them snapped with no pants on.

“So I got my phone and just did a quick video, probably a four-second video, but by that time they had stopped moving, I think they were aware of my presence.”

The couple's encounter (inset) was snapped by a fellow golfer at the Clarks Beach Golf Club, who anonymously posted the image on a Facebook community page on Tuesday. Main photo / Google Maps

She contemplated running back the way she came but said it was too far to go back.

“So I was like, ‘stuff it’, and I ran straight past them.”

She said she didn’t see the couple’s faces, but thought it was a man and a woman.

“They must have been golfers because they had a golf caddie [trolley] and everything.”

The golf club is in the small coastal town of Clarks Beach in the Franklin District – about an hour’s drive south of Auckland, on the shores of the Manukau Harbour.

The woman said she made the now viral online post because she thought “someone might have been cheating on someone”.

“After my run, I did see a man and a woman like in the distance playing golf, and they looked like they were in their 50s or 60s.

“So I had a feeling it might have been them, but they weren’t making any eye contact with me.”

The woman wrote in her original post: “I mean, I get the passion, but couldn’t they have at least picked a slightly more private spot? Like, maybe a bush or something”.

An image posted to Facebook's Clarks Beach and Waiau Pa Grapevine on November 12 showed a couple apparently having sex on a fairway at the Clarks Beach Golf course.

When the Herald approached the Clarks Beach Golf Club for comment, it confirmed it was “aware it happened”.

They refused to comment on specifics about the incident but said it was an odd situation.

They acknowledged the incident in a humorous post on social media.

“After the giddying heights of viral marketing that has certainly put our golf club on the map... it’s time to get down to business!”.

Police said they couldn’t immediately find any reports to police about such activity.

