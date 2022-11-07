Locals have joined the search for a missing person this morning after a boat with five on board capsized off Clarks Beach last night. Video / NZ Herald

A young boy was last night still missing on the Manukau Harbour after a “devastating” boating tragedy near Auckland’s Clarks Beach that local leaders say will have rocked the entire community.

Search efforts for the Sandspit Road School student, believed to be 10, were due to resume this morning after being called off for the day shortly before 9pm last night. The boy was among five people on board a boat that capsized on Sunday night.

One person, believed to be a woman, has been confirmed dead in the incident, which Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker told the Herald would hit everyone in the wider area.

“Waiuku is a pretty small community, and I’m devastated about this so I can just imagine how the family and the friends of the young fella who’s missing are feeling.”

Clarks Beach located within the Manukau Harbour where a young boy is missing after a boat capsized. Photo / Jed Bradley

Two people made it to shore on Sunday night while a third was plucked from the water by rescuers on a helicopter. All three were taken to Middlemore Hospital but have since been discharged.

Coastguard, police and locals were yesterday still searching the water around Clarks Beach for the missing boy after the boat he was on was recovered.

Baker said, “It’s all pretty terrible — anything like this. Manukau is a tricky harbour and it will be interesting to see what can be learned from this.

“You just have to be so careful.”

Sandspit principal Sharyn de Jonge said the school community’s “hearts go out to the family”.

Coastguard, police, and locals were yesterday searching the water around Clarks Beach for the missing boy after the boat he was on was recovered. Photo / Jed Bradley

“We’re doing all we can to support everyone that is affected,” she said.

“We contacted families this morning to collect children from school in order they hear the sad news in the safety of their homes and with the love of their family.”

She said the school is working with the Ministry of Education to ensure they will have a plan for the long-term support of students.

Franklin Local Board chair Angela Fulljames said it was a very stressful and difficult time for the family and all involved. “We wish to convey our condolences to the family and thank police, Coastguard and local volunteers for all they are doing.”

Manukau Ward councillor Lotu Fuli told RNZ she was devastated to hear of another incident in the harbour.

“Unfortunately, it’s not a surprise. We’ve had so many incidents in recent years at the Manukau Harbour, and they keep happening,” she said. “Just last year there were maybe five people who passed away because the bar there is notorious for boats lodging themselves or becoming capsized.”

Two rescue helicopters, the police Eagle helicopter and Auckland Airport’s hovercraft all assisted with search efforts.

Clarks Beach resident Rachael Speedy cared for the two people who were “hypothermic and looked under distress” after being in the water for hours on Sunday night.

“They had swum from the upturned boat to the shore,” she said.

A resident walking along the beach yesterday said he’d been looking for the missing child since early morning.

“The police officer told me the whole family was out there, the mother drowned and the 10-year-old didn’t have a life jacket on.

“They were fishing out at sea,” he said. He declined to be named.

Another local man said the two survivors who were on a boat were spotted running out of the water and along the shore to raise the alarm.

Police said it was a reminder for people to be safe on the water.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets.”

Water Safety New Zealand last month said 68 people have died in preventable drownings so far this year — already 80 per cent of the 10-year average of fatalities.

A total of 90 people drowned in 2021.