New Zealand

Clarks Beach boating tragedy: Coroner calls for lifejacket use to be compulsory nationwide

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Gemma Ferregel and her 10-year-old son, Ryder, drowned after a boat capsized in Manukau Harbour; Ryder’s body was never recovered. Composite image / NZME / Supplied

Ten-year-old Ryder Ferregel was wearing a lifejacket when he went out on an ill-fated scalloping trip – but it was ill-fitting and riding up, so he was allowed to take it off.

It was a fatal decision.

None of the five people on the 4.8m Haines Signature boat was wearing

