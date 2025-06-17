There weren’t enough lifejackets on the boat for everyone on board. McQuire did not check the weather forecast. Conditions worsened. His boat, named Deez Nuts, had never had a working marine radio in all the 10 years he had owned it.
When the boat capsized, phones were trapped in a pocket under the upturned hull. They had no way to call for help.
All of the adults on board had been drinking the alcohol McQuire had put on to the boat, although none were drunk.
In her findings, Coroner Woolley zeroed in on the need for more public education campaigns emphasising the “dangers of complacency” and the need for taking personal responsibility for water safety.
She also directed that her findings be sent to Maritime New Zealand, and that it should consider the need for a consistent rule or law on lifejacket use for the whole country.
Maritime rules require that all vessels must carry enough appropriately-sized lifejackets for every person on board.
However, the requirement to wear them differs from region to region and it is not compulsory to do so across the whole country.
In Auckland, where the tragedy occurred, council bylaws say lifejackets should be worn on boats under 6m in length, unless the skipper believes it is safe to not wear one.
In contrast, bylaws in the Waikato region make it compulsory for all people in a boat under 6m to wear a lifejacket at all times.
In the Deez Nuts tragedy, none of the five on board – Ryder and four adults – was wearing a lifejacket at the time the boat turned over.
“It should be mandatory to wear lifejackets and you should always notify a Coastguard or someone to let them know when you are going out, so if you’re not home by a certain time people can start looking for you,” he said at the time.
“No one knew they were out there.”
Newton Ferregel described his son as a “loving, cheeky character”.
“He was an outdoorsy kid who was always on the go. He loved his motocross and was good at digger driving.
“You would never see him on a computer, he was always outside and by my side helping me.”
Matt Wood, Maritime NZ’s principal adviser for recreational craft, said this was a “heartbreaking and preventable tragedy”.
“Not wearing a lifejacket, no way to call for help, ignoring the marine forecast, and alcohol use are the known common causes that contribute to recreational boating deaths in New Zealand – and they are avoidable.”
Wood said most regions required lifejackets on boats under 6m while they are moving on the water, and nationally they had to be worn in heightened risk situations.
“That rule applied in this case,” he said.
“Our message to every boatie is simple: follow the Boating Safety Code every time you head out. That means wearing a lifejacket every time you’re on the water.”
Maritime NZ said it invested $700,000 in safety education last year.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.