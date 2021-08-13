Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Reopening NZ is not only about vaccinations. Has the Government dragged the chain in doing its bit?

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on who makes decisions on the borders, from today's Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World forum in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on who makes decisions on the borders, from today's Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World forum in Wellington.

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Throughout the year, Australia and New Zealand have been in a drag race on the vaccinations rollout.

The political pressure – and the Delta outbreak in Australia - has seen Australia pull finger and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid