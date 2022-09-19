Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Questions all round as Sam Uffindell survives

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
With the allegations made by a former flatmate unproven, MP Sam Uffindell has been welcomed back into the National Party caucus. Video / Mark Mitchell

With the allegations made by a former flatmate unproven, MP Sam Uffindell has been welcomed back into the National Party caucus. Video / Mark Mitchell

COMMENT:

The first sign that National's leader Christopher Luxon did not want the Sam Uffindell saga associated with the party was in the backdrop of the press conference at which he announced Uffindell would stay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.