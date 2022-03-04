Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Camp Covid's final 48 hours - the inside view of how police moved protesters

13 minutes to read
Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

After something big, little details remain.

A policeman tripping over a solitary sandal on the chalked driveway. The reek of wet ash. The pile of police hats piled up at the base of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.